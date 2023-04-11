Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 3.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. 929,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 627,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.