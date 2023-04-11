Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Threadgill Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after buying an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $99.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.