Threadgill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,805 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. 685,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,706. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

