Threadgill Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 321,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.