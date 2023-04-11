Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $434,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 914,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,792. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

