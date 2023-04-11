Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $537,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,682. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.