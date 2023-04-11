Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

MDT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 897,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,958. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

