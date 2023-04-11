Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Tyler Technologies makes up 2.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.96. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

