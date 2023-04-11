Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,691 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $133.99. 157,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

