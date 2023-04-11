Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DIA stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $336.69. 517,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

