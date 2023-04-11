Threadgill Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.72. 157,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.66. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

