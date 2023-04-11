Threshold Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $360.47 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00028692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,285.25 or 0.99966541 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03646534 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $20,122,798.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

