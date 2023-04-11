TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.20 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.30). 185,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,147,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.29).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIFS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.30) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £544.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -416.67%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

