Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.23

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.60 billion and approximately $41.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20134135 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $38,047,857.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

