Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Volume of $41.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and $41.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00007240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.65 or 1.00026926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

