Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.80.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.4 %
TSE:TOU traded up C$1.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$59.40. 468,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of C$20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
