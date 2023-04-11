Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOU. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.80.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE:TOU traded up C$1.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$59.40. 468,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of C$20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares in the company, valued at C$580,286,573.76. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,639,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,880,980. Insiders acquired a total of 26,120 shares of company stock worth $1,628,064 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.