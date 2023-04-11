Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DIVO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,377. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

