Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 6.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 170,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.39.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.