Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.46. 433,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,227. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

