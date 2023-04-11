Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 210,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,630. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

