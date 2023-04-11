TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.81. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CSFB lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.