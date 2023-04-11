Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,036.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPRKY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.73.
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
