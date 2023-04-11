Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 208,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,805. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

