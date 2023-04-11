Twele Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 3,938,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

