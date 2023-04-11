UBS Group Boosts Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Price Target to $13.80

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $13.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE ZGN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.90.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.