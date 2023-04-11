Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $89.22 million and $2.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,203.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00426775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00119703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.3124141 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,486,933.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.