Uniswap Price Reaches $5.77 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.33 billion and $75.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00019261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00304989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.06441511 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 649 active market(s) with $86,671,428.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.