Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNTY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

