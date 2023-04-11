Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.26% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UHT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $660.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.93%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.