Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Unum Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 321,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,398. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

