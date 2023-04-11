Valence8 US LP Takes $7.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,850,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,168,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 281.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 266,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 1,795,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.