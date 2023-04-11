Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.