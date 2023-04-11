Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 196,111 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

