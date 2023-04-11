Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,002. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

