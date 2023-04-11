Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $245.69. The stock had a trading volume of 174,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,117. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

