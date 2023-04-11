Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

