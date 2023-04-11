Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,764. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.50.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

