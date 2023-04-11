Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 13,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,813. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.