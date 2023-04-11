Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. 1,977,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

