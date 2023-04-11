Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

