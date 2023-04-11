Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $376.90. 937,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

