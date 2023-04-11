Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.48% of FMC worth $75,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

