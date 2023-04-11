Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $33.44 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,540. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

