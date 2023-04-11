Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.52% of Installed Building Products worth $37,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,274,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.3 %

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

NYSE:IBP traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.40. 27,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $121.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,888.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

