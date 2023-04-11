Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $40.13 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $40,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,279. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

