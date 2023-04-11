Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $89.54 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 794,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,536,000. Prologis makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 603,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

