Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Watsco worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Shares of WSO traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.44. 30,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.53. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

