Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 32,196 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 891,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $211,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %
SHW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.05. 164,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
