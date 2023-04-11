Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of nVent Electric worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 68,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,381. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

