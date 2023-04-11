Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 122,692 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,175,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,692 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $180,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 139,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

